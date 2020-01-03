1SG Price Reaches $0.72 on Top Exchanges (1SG)

1SG (CURRENCY:1SG) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, 1SG has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. 1SG has a market cap of $1.59 million and $1,469.00 worth of 1SG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1SG token can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00009876 BTC on exchanges including OEX, BitMart, P2PB2B and Kryptono.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00049794 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00335154 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013668 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002994 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014751 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

1SG Token Profile

1SG is a token. 1SG’s total supply is 22,227,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,186,454 tokens. 1SG’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 1SG is /r/1-SG. 1SG’s official website is 1.sg.

Buying and Selling 1SG

1SG can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX, BitMart, P2PB2B and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1SG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1SG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

