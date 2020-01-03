$2.12 EPS Expected for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.15. Primerica posted earnings per share of $2.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year earnings of $8.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $8.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $520.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.78 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 17.90%. Primerica’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $268,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,311.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $401,520.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,585,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,690 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 433.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 70.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $131.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.37. Primerica has a one year low of $94.12 and a one year high of $138.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.