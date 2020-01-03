$2.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will post sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.93 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond posted sales of $3.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year sales of $11.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.27 billion to $11.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.74 billion to $11.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 10.20% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised Bed Bath & Beyond to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $16.33 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 832.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,454 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 104,857 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 588.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 691,506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,035,000 after buying an additional 591,066 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 106.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,602,183 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,617,000 after buying an additional 825,756 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 71.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 765,448 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,871,000 after buying an additional 319,672 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

