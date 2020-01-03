$25.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will report $25.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.45 billion. Valero Energy reported sales of $28.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $106.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.89 billion to $109.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $121.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $100.26 billion to $133.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.03.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $95.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.26. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,012,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $2,080,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 40.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 777,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,275,000 after acquiring an additional 222,926 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $12,899,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 49.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

