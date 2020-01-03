$279.75 Million in Sales Expected for Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) will post sales of $279.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $261.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $298.50 million. Exterran reported sales of $332.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exterran.

Get Exterran alerts:

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $302.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.00 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.02%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

EXTN stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.99 million, a PE ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.90. Exterran has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Exterran during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Exterran during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Exterran by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Exterran by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Exterran during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exterran (EXTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.