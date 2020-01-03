$3.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) to post $3.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.37 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs reported sales of $2.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will report full-year sales of $10.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.32 billion to $12.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.50 billion to $13.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Servcs.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.80.

NYSE FIS opened at $139.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a one year low of $98.10 and a one year high of $141.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.77%.

In related news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total transaction of $4,403,814.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,506 shares of company stock worth $5,496,544 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 93.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth $703,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 26.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 18.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 60,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter worth $3,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

