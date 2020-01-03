$3.33 Million in Sales Expected for Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) will post sales of $3.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.73 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year sales of $8.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $9.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.22 million, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $19.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Postal Realty Trust.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million.

Several research firms recently commented on PSTL. B. Riley began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTL opened at $16.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.66. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $18.20.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.