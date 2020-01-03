$3.82 Billion in Sales Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) will post $3.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.94 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported sales of $4.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year sales of $15.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.22 billion to $15.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.13 billion to $16.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.70.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $77.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day moving average is $81.93. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $74.12 and a 52-week high of $92.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

In related news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $50,076.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. bought 665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,974.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% in the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

