$362.22 Million in Sales Expected for SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) will announce sales of $362.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $363.70 million and the lowest is $359.40 million. SPX Flow reported sales of $538.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SPX Flow.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. SPX Flow had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLOW. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on SPX Flow and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SPX Flow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in SPX Flow by 573.3% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPX Flow in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in SPX Flow by 390.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in SPX Flow in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Flow during the second quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $49.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.12. SPX Flow has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.00.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

