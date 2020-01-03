$369.89 Million in Sales Expected for Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) will post $369.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $374.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $363.30 million. Apogee Enterprises reported sales of $346.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.83 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $32.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $852.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $46.70.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Brent C. Jewell acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,984,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,659,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 30.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 814.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

