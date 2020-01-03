$377.44 Million in Sales Expected for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will report $377.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $387.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $373.00 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $336.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $331.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.96 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.95%. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.63 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,429,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,776,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,458,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,231,000 after buying an additional 556,864 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,986,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,965,000 after buying an additional 601,549 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 899,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,391,000 after buying an additional 36,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,893,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

