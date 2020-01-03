$397.76 Million in Sales Expected for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) will announce sales of $397.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Integra Lifesciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $397.10 million to $398.64 million. Integra Lifesciences reported sales of $383.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Integra Lifesciences.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.85 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other news, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $249,435.75. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $29,187,401.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,970,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,581 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $57.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. Integra Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $42.14 and a 52-week high of $65.09.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

