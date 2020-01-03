3DCoin (3DC) Price Hits $0.0253

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. 3DCoin has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $732.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 3DCoin has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. One 3DCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000256 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About 3DCoin

3DCoin is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 75,696,098 coins and its circulating supply is 69,406,404 coins. The official message board for 3DCoin is medium.com/@Districts_io. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for 3DCoin is www.3dcoin.io.

Buying and Selling 3DCoin

3DCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 3DCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 3DCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

