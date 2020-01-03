$4.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will report $4.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. Applied Materials reported sales of $3.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year sales of $16.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.33 billion to $16.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.36 billion to $18.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Applied Materials.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

Applied Materials stock opened at $62.20 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $31.48 and a 12-month high of $63.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.63. The stock has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Applied Materials by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Applied Materials by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.