$404.67 Million in Sales Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to post $404.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $399.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $412.10 million. Park-Ohio reported sales of $405.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.13). Park-Ohio had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.20 million.

PKOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Park-Ohio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of Park-Ohio stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Park-Ohio has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $38.77. The company has a market cap of $418.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.29.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $33,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew V. Crawford sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $219,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 996,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,181,318.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,600 shares of company stock worth $418,690. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

