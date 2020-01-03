$405.13 Million in Sales Expected for Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will announce $405.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s Int’l’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $397.04 million to $421.90 million. Papa John’s Int’l posted sales of $373.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Papa John’s Int’l.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $403.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.54 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Papa John’s Int’l to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. MKM Partners cut Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.30.

In related news, insider Caroline Miller Oyler sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $296,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $11,738,550.84. Insiders have sold 2,200,552 shares of company stock valued at $125,434,817 in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,025,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,571,000 after buying an additional 75,349 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 1,073.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 679,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,393,000 after buying an additional 621,693 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 36.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 561,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,101,000 after buying an additional 149,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,891,000 after buying an additional 13,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 431,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,293,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PZZA opened at $62.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.40. Papa John’s Int’l has a 52 week low of $38.29 and a 52 week high of $65.67.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

