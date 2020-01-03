$408.54 Million in Sales Expected for Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will post $408.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $394.40 million and the highest is $418.00 million. Alkermes reported sales of $315.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alkermes.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.17. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $255.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALKS. Morgan Stanley raised Alkermes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen set a $34.00 price objective on Alkermes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alkermes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Alkermes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,210.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 69,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $1,382,638.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,575,176.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,795 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,839. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 45.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,584,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,714,000 after acquiring an additional 495,562 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 7.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 119,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 11.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 199,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 20,483 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 142.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 126,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 68.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 139,071 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -282.29 and a beta of 1.77. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkermes (ALKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.