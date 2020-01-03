$411.61 Million in Sales Expected for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will post sales of $411.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $417.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $407.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates posted sales of $386.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.20.

JKHY stock opened at $145.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.40. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $152.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In other news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $154,290.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,866.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $219,320.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,378.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,292 shares of company stock worth $637,491 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

