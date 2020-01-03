$430.13 Million in Sales Expected for Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) to announce sales of $430.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nice’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $435.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $427.00 million. Nice reported sales of $419.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Nice will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nice.

Get Nice alerts:

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.04 million. Nice had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.14%.

NICE has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Nice from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Nice from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nice by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nice by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nice by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nice by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nice by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $158.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.71. Nice has a 1 year low of $102.67 and a 1 year high of $161.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nice (NICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.