$482.64 Million in Sales Expected for Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) will report sales of $482.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $480.20 million and the highest is $485.45 million. Outfront Media posted sales of $452.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.35). Outfront Media had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Outfront Media’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OUT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Outfront Media by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 35.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the third quarter worth $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OUT opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

