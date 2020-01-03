$5.56 Billion in Sales Expected for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will post sales of $5.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AFLAC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.62 billion and the lowest is $5.49 billion. AFLAC posted sales of $5.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFLAC will report full year sales of $22.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.90 billion to $22.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.61 billion to $22.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AFLAC.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on shares of AFLAC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $53.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.16. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.71. AFLAC has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $57.18.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,028.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 23.9% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 51,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 36.4% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 3.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 4.7% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 434,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,790,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 83,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

