$52.24 Million in Sales Expected for Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) will announce sales of $52.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.76 million and the lowest is $51.86 million. Radius Health reported sales of $34.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year sales of $170.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $169.51 million to $171.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $245.65 million, with estimates ranging from $222.63 million to $319.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 98.22% and a negative return on equity of 929.94%. The firm had revenue of $46.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. Radius Health’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on RDUS shares. Leerink Swann decreased their target price on shares of Radius Health from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 target price on shares of Radius Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $19.48 on Friday. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The stock has a market cap of $899.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.30.

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,881,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,278,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 51.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,875,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,899 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,766,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 36.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 902,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after acquiring an additional 240,354 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 24.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 762,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,626,000 after acquiring an additional 150,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,863,000.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

