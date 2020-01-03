$529.94 Million in Sales Expected for National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) will report sales of $529.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $503.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $556.77 million. National Fuel Gas posted sales of $490.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $293.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other National Fuel Gas news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,949.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,217 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 65,447 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 69,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 16,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 300,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $42.98 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average of $47.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

