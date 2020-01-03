$677.90 Million in Sales Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will post $677.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $670.70 million to $682.50 million. AptarGroup reported sales of $685.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AptarGroup.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $701.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on ATR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $260,744.49. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 66,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 45,532 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,012,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,455,000 after purchasing an additional 82,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATR opened at $113.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $88.26 and a 52 week high of $126.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.68.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AptarGroup (ATR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.