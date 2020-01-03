$7.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will announce sales of $7.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.16 billion and the lowest is $7.00 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $6.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year sales of $28.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.94 billion to $28.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $30.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.97 billion to $31.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weeden restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America set a $100.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.51.

SBUX stock opened at $89.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $61.40 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.32 and its 200-day moving average is $88.69.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,955 shares of company stock worth $2,698,268. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

