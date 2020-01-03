$849.39 Million in Sales Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will post sales of $849.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $858.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $836.10 million. First Republic Bank posted sales of $810.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $3.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $837.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth about $767,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 8.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 32.1% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,305,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,296,000 after buying an additional 1,046,666 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 224,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,668,000 after buying an additional 11,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 59.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FRC opened at $117.98 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $83.68 and a fifty-two week high of $118.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

