$996.41 Million in Sales Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to post $996.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $996.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $996.82 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $953.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year sales of $4.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

BR stock opened at $123.78 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $92.44 and a 52 week high of $136.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In other news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total value of $1,827,900.00. Also, Director Alan J. Weber sold 2,786 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $331,784.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,901,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,444 shares of company stock worth $8,761,551 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,484,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,849,324,000 after acquiring an additional 134,732 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,169,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,994,000 after acquiring an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 945.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,094 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 909.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,091.2% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,116,000 after acquiring an additional 946,501 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.