Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Earns Buy Rating from Stephens

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp set a $88.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

AAN opened at $57.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $41.83 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $963.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aaron’s by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Aaron’s by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

