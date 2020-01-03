Aave (LEND) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.26 Million

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Aave has a market capitalization of $19.63 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave token can now be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, BiteBTC, IDEX and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Aave has traded 100.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $433.62 or 0.05938166 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00030074 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002293 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036100 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000296 BTC.

About Aave

Aave is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1.

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, IDEX, Bibox, Alterdice, Binance, Gate.io, HitBTC, Kyber Network and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

