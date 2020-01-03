AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.60.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,377,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,964,871. The company has a market capitalization of $130.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.03. AbbVie has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $92.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.