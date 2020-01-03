AC3 (AC3) Trading 22.7% Lower This Week

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. AC3 has a total market cap of $362,293.00 and approximately $1,523.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AC3 coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Bibox. In the last seven days, AC3 has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AC3

AC3 (AC3) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. The official message board for AC3 is medium.com/@AC3network. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AC3’s official website is ac3.io. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AC3 Coin Trading

AC3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Bibox, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AC3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AC3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

