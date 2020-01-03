Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 18.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ACHC. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on Acadia Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

Shares of ACHC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.08. 15,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,150. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.19.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $777.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2,686.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 897,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 865,743 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3,472.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

