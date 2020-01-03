Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) CEO Habib J. Dable Sells 3,732 Shares

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $191,227.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,627,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.95. The company had a trading volume of 261,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.25. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day moving average is $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 14.02.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 353.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter worth $89,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 4,163.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 1,947.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 price target on Acceleron Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Leerink Swann dropped coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $58.00 price target on Acceleron Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

