Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) VP Adam M. Veness Sells 434 Shares

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) VP Adam M. Veness sold 434 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $22,928.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,667 shares in the company, valued at $827,687.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

XLRN traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $50.95. 261,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,250. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.30.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 353.57% and a negative return on equity of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 price objective on Acceleron Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Leerink Swann dropped coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 4,163.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 1,947.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

