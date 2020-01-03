AceD Price Tops $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 69% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One AceD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last week, AceD has traded up 91% against the U.S. dollar. AceD has a total market capitalization of $38,992.00 and approximately $53.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004921 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006137 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 9,992,133 coins and its circulating supply is 9,959,733 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin.

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

