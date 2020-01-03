ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Downgraded by Stephens

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACIW. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ ACIW traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $38.36. 86,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,870. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. ACI Worldwide has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $38.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.35.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $354.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.07 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,668,000 after acquiring an additional 22,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 7.8% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 336,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 49.2% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,179,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,937,000 after buying an additional 389,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 32.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 40,691 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.