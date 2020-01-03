Acute Angle Cloud Achieves Market Capitalization of $310,278.00 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $310,278.00 and $339,220.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, OKEx, CoinTiger and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, HADAX, LBank, OKEx and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

