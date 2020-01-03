Acute Angle Cloud Reaches Market Capitalization of $317,421.00 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, LBank, OKEx and HADAX. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $317,421.00 and $161,880.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, CoinTiger, OKEx, LBank and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

