AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.44 Million

Brokerages predict that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will announce sales of $140.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year sales of $520.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $519.00 million to $521.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $774.43 million, with estimates ranging from $769.00 million to $779.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AdaptHealth.

Several research analysts recently commented on AHCO shares. Svb Leerink started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.13 million, a P/E ratio of 137.38, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.09. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $12.77.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

