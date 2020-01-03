Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,483 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.30% of Adecoagro worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Adecoagro by 43.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 14,871 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adecoagro by 212.8% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 252,035 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 16,760 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 54,593 shares during the period. 46.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adecoagro stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. Adecoagro SA has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $220.31 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. Equities analysts predict that Adecoagro SA will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

AGRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

