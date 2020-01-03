Adelphoi Price Reaches $0.0044 (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Adelphoi token can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. In the last week, Adelphoi has traded 40.2% higher against the US dollar. Adelphoi has a total market cap of $91,171.00 and approximately $189.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00185843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.76 or 0.01401141 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00121299 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Adelphoi Token Profile

Adelphoi’s genesis date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel. The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

