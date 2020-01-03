AdEx Hits 24 Hour Volume of $166,419.00 (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, AdEx has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. AdEx has a market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $166,419.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx token can now be bought for about $0.0834 or 0.00001140 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, IDEX and Kyber Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00186303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.39 or 0.01402233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00121128 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx’s launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Huobi, IDEX, HitBTC, Liqui, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Gatecoin and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

