AdHive Trading Down 6% This Week (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, AdHive has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One AdHive token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. AdHive has a total market cap of $90,072.00 and approximately $149.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000063 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AdHive Profile

AdHive (CRYPTO:ADH) is a token. It was first traded on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

