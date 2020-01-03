Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.91.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADNT. Barclays reduced their price target on Adient from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adient in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group cut Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Adient alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Adient by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adient by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $746,000. 98.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. Adient has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 3.20.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.38. Adient had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adient will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.