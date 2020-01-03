Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,379 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Adobe by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,098. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Adobe from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Adobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $334.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $215.15 and a 52 week high of $334.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

