Adshares (ADS) Market Cap Hits $1.16 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $7,366.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares token can currently be purchased for $0.0333 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00186301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.40 or 0.01355034 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000608 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120752 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Adshares Token Profile

Adshares’ launch date was July 7th, 2017. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,841,452 tokens. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Adshares Token Trading

Adshares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.