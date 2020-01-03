Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $30.00

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded down 42.7% against the U.S. dollar. Advanced Technology Coin has a market cap of $22,906.00 and approximately $30.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012227 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 172.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,194,836 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main. The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

