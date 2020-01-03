Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 9th.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 18.92%.

Shares of NASDAQ AEHR opened at $2.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33.

In related news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 41,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $70,003.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,483.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

