aelf Market Capitalization Tops $29.58 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. aelf has a market cap of $29.58 million and $11.23 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.0543 or 0.00000737 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Kyber Network, AirSwap and IDEX. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded up 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00185579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.94 or 0.01399230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00121849 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About aelf

aelf’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Bibox, Koinex, Hotbit, Bancor Network, Allbit, GOPAX, BCEX, BigONE, Gate.io, IDEX, AirSwap, Binance, ABCC, CoinTiger, OKEx, DDEX, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Kucoin, Huobi and Tokenomy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.