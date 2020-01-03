Aencoin (AEN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $58,830.00

Aencoin (CURRENCY:AEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Aencoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0276 or 0.00000378 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX. During the last seven days, Aencoin has traded up 8% against the dollar. Aencoin has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $58,830.00 worth of Aencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $431.98 or 0.05914588 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00030037 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002263 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035925 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000294 BTC.

About Aencoin

Aencoin (CRYPTO:AEN) is a token. It launched on May 10th, 2018. Aencoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,265,785 tokens. Aencoin’s official Twitter account is @aencoin. The official website for Aencoin is www.aencoin.com. The Reddit community for Aencoin is /r/Aenco and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aencoin Token Trading

Aencoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

